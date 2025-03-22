Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.15 ($0.63) and traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.53). Windar Photonics shares last traded at GBX 43 ($0.56), with a volume of 28,997 shares.

Windar Photonics Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 47.21. The company has a market cap of £49.11 million, a PE ratio of -380.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.99.

About Windar Photonics

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

