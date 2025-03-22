First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.14 and traded as low as $29.11. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $29.81, with a volume of 69,819 shares trading hands.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $460.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 980.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

