Miton UK Microcap (LON:MINI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Miton UK Microcap (LON:MINI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.03 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 43.76 ($0.57). Miton UK Microcap shares last traded at GBX 45.78 ($0.59), with a volume of 71,362 shares changing hands.

Miton UK Microcap Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £20.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.38.

Get Miton UK Microcap alerts:

Miton UK Microcap (LON:MINI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported GBX 0.06 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miton UK Microcap had a net margin of 108.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.14%.

About Miton UK Microcap

The Company aims to provide its shareholders with capital growth over the long term.

The Company invests primarily in the smallest companies, measured by their market capitalisation, quoted or traded on an exchange in the United Kingdom at the time of investment. It is likely that the majority of the micro-cap companies held in the Company’s portfolio will be quoted on the AIM Index and will typically have a market capitalisation of less than £150 million at the time of investment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Miton UK Microcap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miton UK Microcap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.