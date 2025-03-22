Madison Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 116,706 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 116,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 425.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,089,000 after buying an additional 36,783,737 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,964,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 403.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after buying an additional 1,287,259 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 548.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,059,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after buying an additional 896,013 shares during the period. Finally, XY Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1,850.5% in the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 920,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after buying an additional 873,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Trading Up 1.5 %

SONY opened at $25.25 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

