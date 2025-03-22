Madison Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

L’Air Liquide Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

