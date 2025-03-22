Madison Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $171.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $154.17 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.20.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

