BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of BILL worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in BILL during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 12,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,790.10, a PEG ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.82 and a 52 week high of $100.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.