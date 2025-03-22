Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 218,516 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 218,516 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 343,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 140,116 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 479,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 239,651 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,032,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,142,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 73,320 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Down 1.0 %

ERIC stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of -817,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Increases Dividend

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 0.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1315 per share. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is presently -1,700,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.