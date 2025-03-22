Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 35.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.92. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

