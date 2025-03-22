Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 61,895 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,895 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of PENN Entertainment worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PENN Entertainment Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $23.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN Entertainment
About PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PENN Entertainment
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.