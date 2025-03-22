Natixis Advisors LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1,126.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,218 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

