L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Argus raised shares of L’Oréal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
L’Oréal Price Performance
About L’Oréal
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
