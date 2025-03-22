L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Argus raised shares of L’Oréal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average of $75.32. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $66.64 and a 12 month high of $99.65.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

