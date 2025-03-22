CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at UBS Group

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMS. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.36.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMS stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.5425 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $467,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. The trade was a 23.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $147,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,306,349.87. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $789,532 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 811.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

