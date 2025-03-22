Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Allurion Technologies in a research report on Friday.

Allurion Technologies stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. Allurion Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allurion Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Allurion Technologies worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

