Swiss National Bank Has $8.65 Million Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of SL Green Realty worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $82.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 717.55, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.03.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. Analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 3,862.50%.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $229,066.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,047.60. The trade was a 62.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLG. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

