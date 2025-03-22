Swiss National Bank Has $8.89 Million Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Exponent worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,674. This trade represents a 49.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $78.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.77. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average is $96.58.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

