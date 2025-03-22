Swiss National Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Murphy Oil worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,751,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,008,000 after acquiring an additional 837,282 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 399.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,012,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 810,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,595,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after acquiring an additional 336,372 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 337,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 150,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 204,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 133,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

MUR stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.98. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.18.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MUR. Mizuho cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In other news, Director Claiborne P. Deming bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $1,323,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 931,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,660,801.97. This represents a 5.67 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu bought 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $41,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,065 shares in the company, valued at $989,635.50. This represents a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

