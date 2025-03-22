Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Rubrik worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,418,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,247,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,466,000. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 3,620.4% in the third quarter. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC now owns 1,162,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,359,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $122,454.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 343,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,386,945.22. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $1,676,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 321,560 shares in the company, valued at $21,563,813.60. The trade was a 7.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 621,254 shares of company stock worth $41,195,389 in the last 90 days.

RBRK stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.74.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

RBRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rubrik from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Rubrik from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

