Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Arcosa worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Arcosa Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $79.49 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.75 and a 1 year high of $113.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average of $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

