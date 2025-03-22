Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Intellicheck Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of IDN opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $53.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.67 and a beta of 1.90. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Intellicheck by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

