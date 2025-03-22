Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.83 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Lennar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 59,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Lennar by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 82,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Lennar by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 135,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $115.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $187.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.48.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.53.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

