Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

ELTK stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eltek by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 209,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 140,868 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Eltek during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Eltek by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 242,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Eltek during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Eltek by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

