Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $22.33 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 797.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

