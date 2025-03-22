Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air Transport Services Group Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ ATSG opened at $22.33 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group
Air Transport Services Group Company Profile
Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Air Transport Services Group
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.