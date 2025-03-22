StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $71.98 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.59.
Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.
Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
