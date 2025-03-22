StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $71.98 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 12.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Four Tree Island Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

