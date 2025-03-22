Contrasting SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SMC Entertainment and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC Entertainment N/A N/A -5,893.58% Clarivate -24.90% 9.10% 3.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SMC Entertainment and Clarivate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00 Clarivate 1 2 1 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Clarivate has a consensus price target of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 42.10%. Given Clarivate’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clarivate is more favorable than SMC Entertainment.

This table compares SMC Entertainment and Clarivate”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC Entertainment N/A N/A -$1.56 million ($0.01) -0.28 Clarivate $2.56 billion 1.11 -$911.20 million ($0.96) -4.28

SMC Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMC Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.7% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of SMC Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Clarivate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Clarivate beats SMC Entertainment on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research. It markets a software-as-a-service (SaaS) proprietary platform for certified public accountants, financial institutions, and registered investment advisors. The company was formerly known as SMC Recordings, Inc. and changed its name to SMC Entertainment, Inc. in May 2011. SMC Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications. It also provides Patent and Trademark Renewals, that supports paralegal and admin tasks throughout the patent and trademark protection and maintenance process; CompuMark and Derwent, that supports critical decisions around patent and trademark protection, risk, and value creation throughout the innovation and brand lifecycle; IPFolio and Foundation IP that creates a structured environment for the protection and management of global patent and trademark assets. In addition, the company offers Cortellis Competitive Intelligence and Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence, that supports the development of new drugs and medical devices from discovery to clinical trials; Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence and OFF-X to monitor drug safety issues and adhere to regulatory protocols; Real World Data and Optimize that inform commercial launch strategy and set pricing for optimal reimbursement. It serves corporations, universities, law firms, government agencies, public libraries, and other professional services organizations. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

