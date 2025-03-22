Citigroup Lowers Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $43.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

WGO has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of WGO opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The firm has a market cap of $984.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -206.06%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,855.20. This represents a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 123.5% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,408,000 after acquiring an additional 54,272 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 64,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 31,242 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

