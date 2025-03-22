Head-To-Head Analysis: G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Free Report) and Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for G City and Curbline Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G City 0 0 0 0 0.00 Curbline Properties 0 5 3 0 2.38

Curbline Properties has a consensus target price of $25.82, suggesting a potential upside of 10.94%. Given Curbline Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Curbline Properties is more favorable than G City.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G City $662.44 million 0.80 -$326.73 million ($0.30) -10.00 Curbline Properties $120.88 million 20.23 $10.26 million N/A N/A

This table compares G City and Curbline Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Curbline Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than G City.

Profitability

This table compares G City and Curbline Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G City -6.23% -1.37% -0.41% Curbline Properties N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Curbline Properties beats G City on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G City

G City Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and operates supermarket-anchored urban shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gazit-Globe Ltd. and changed its name to G City Ltd in May 2022. G City Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. G City Ltd is a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

