Head to Head Review: Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) & Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Berry has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genel Energy has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berry and Genel Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry $783.84 million 0.33 $37.40 million $0.25 13.36 Genel Energy $84.80 million 2.90 -$61.30 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Berry has higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy.

This table compares Berry and Genel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry 9.40% 6.50% 2.98% Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Berry and Genel Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry 0 1 0 0 2.00 Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Berry presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.70%. Given Berry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Berry is more favorable than Genel Energy.

Dividends

Berry pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Genel Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Berry pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of Berry shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Berry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Berry beats Genel Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco. Genel Energy plc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

