Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Lowered to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Wedbush raised shares of Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Willdan Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.41. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other Willdan Group news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $89,101.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,466.40. This trade represents a 15.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,608,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2,934.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 169,555 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 119,888 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,389,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after acquiring an additional 50,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

