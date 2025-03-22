OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

OPKO Health Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.70. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.42 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Analysts expect that OPKO Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,501,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,492,519.52. The trade was a 0.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 964,971 shares of company stock worth $1,493,692 in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in OPKO Health by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

