Trustpilot Group’s (TRST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 420 ($5.42) price objective on the stock.

Trustpilot Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TRST opened at GBX 230.50 ($2.98) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 311.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 278.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Trustpilot Group has a 1 year low of GBX 173.60 ($2.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 361.50 ($4.67).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hanno Damm sold 39,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.91), for a total value of £120,903.06 ($156,104.66). Insiders own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

About Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

