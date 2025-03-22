Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NEO stock opened at C$9.41 on Wednesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$5.67 and a 12 month high of C$9.80. The stock has a market cap of C$275.40 million, a PE ratio of -123.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.14.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

