Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.35 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PDCO

Patterson Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 31.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 543,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 86,972 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 142.9% in the third quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 84,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 37.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 44,906 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 600.7% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.