Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

Shares of ONVO opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.45. Organovo has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $21.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 346.26% and a negative net margin of 10,151.64%. Analysts forecast that Organovo will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

