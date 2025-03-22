Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Shares of APTV opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

