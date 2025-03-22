FDM Group (LON:FDM) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

FDM Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FDM Group stock opened at GBX 252 ($3.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £275.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.97. FDM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 211 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 472 ($6.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 238.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 314.97.

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 23 ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. FDM Group had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 10.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that FDM Group will post 3132.5302111 earnings per share for the current year.

FDM Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.05%.

In other news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £497.25 ($642.03). Also, insider Sheila Flavell purchased 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £997.10 ($1,287.41). Insiders have bought 775 shares of company stock worth $199,255 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

Featured Stories

