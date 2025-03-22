Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at National Bankshares

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.78.

AGI stock opened at C$37.40 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$18.27 and a twelve month high of C$37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The stock has a market cap of C$11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.77.

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

