SilverSPAC (TSE:SLVR) PT Set at C$0.70 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.70 price target on SilverSPAC (TSE:SLVR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SilverSPAC Stock Performance
SilverSPAC Company Profile
Silver Tiger Metals Inc is a Canada based mineral exploration company. It is engaged in exploring for gold and base metals. The company’s project includes El Tigre Project which is located in Sonora, Mexico.
