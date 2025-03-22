SilverSPAC (TSE:SLVR) PT Set at C$0.70 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.70 price target on SilverSPAC (TSE:SLVR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SilverSPAC Stock Performance

SilverSPAC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver Tiger Metals Inc is a Canada based mineral exploration company. It is engaged in exploring for gold and base metals. The company’s project includes El Tigre Project which is located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.