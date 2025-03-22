Insider Buying: Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Purchases 17,291 Shares of Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Lynda Shillaw purchased 17,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £30,086.34 ($38,846.15).

Harworth Group Stock Down 2.0 %

HWG stock opened at GBX 168 ($2.17) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. Harworth Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 125 ($1.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 195 ($2.52). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 165.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 171.50. The stock has a market cap of £553.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Harworth Group had a net margin of 52.25% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Research analysts expect that Harworth Group plc will post 15.3212521 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harworth Group Increases Dividend

Harworth Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a GBX 1.13 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments.

