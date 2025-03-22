Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.65. 680,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mind Medicine (MindMed)
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What is a Dividend King?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.