Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Trading 10.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.
Stabilus Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31.
Stabilus Company Profile
Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stabilus
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.