Namaste Technologies (CVE:N) Shares Up 6.9% – What’s Next?

Namaste Technologies Inc. (CVE:N – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 216,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,387,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Namaste Technologies Inc engages in the online sale of herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products worldwide. It offers hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes; hemp derived cannabidiol and smoking accessories; medical and dried cannabis; and cannabis oil, as well as refines, processes, and distributes cannabis and cannabis derived products.

