PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Shares Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 2,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 5,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

PHX Energy Services Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 8.91%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.