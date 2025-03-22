Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Trading 1.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIYGet Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.55. 21,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 60,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKRIY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Friday, February 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

