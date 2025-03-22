FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI) Stock Price Up 8.1% – Still a Buy?

FTI Foodtech International Inc. (CVE:FTI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. 13,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 23,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
FTI Foodtech International Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 17.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.91.
FTI Foodtech International Company Profile
FTI Foodtech International Inc engages in the resale of liquidation merchandise in Canada. The company exchanges goods on barter exchanges for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars. It also engages in the surplus goods business; and provides a variety of products, including disposable and fabric face masks, face shields, gloves, hand sanitizer, and thermometers through online.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FTI Foodtech International
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for FTI Foodtech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Foodtech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.