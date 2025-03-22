SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO) Stock Price Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.10 and last traded at $41.46. 163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.98.

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.32.

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (MOTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund which has exposure to global companies involved in the advancement of transportation. MOTO was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by SmartETFs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.