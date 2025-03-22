iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 3,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 6,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16.

