Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.75 and last traded at $25.79. Approximately 3,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 9,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.66% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return.

