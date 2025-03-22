FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Shares Down 7.7% – Time to Sell?

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.29. 17,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 12,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.
FRMO Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28.
FRMO Company Profile
FRMO Corporation, through Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. The company provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors. FRMO Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in White Plains, New York.
