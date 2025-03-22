PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR) Trading Up 11% – Time to Buy?

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.99 and last traded at C$3.85. 335,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 337,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$606.96 million and a PE ratio of -154.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.50, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; plasma fired steam generator, which directly generates steam suitable for steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) for the oil and gas industry; and custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields.
